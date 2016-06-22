The BRICS Report

BRICS Report – India


India’s yoga-loving prime minister Narendra Modi proclaimed the ancient Indian practice the “biggest mass movement in the world” as he rose early on Tuesday to lead 30,000 devotees through a series of complex asanas in the city of Chandigarh.   Baba Ramdev, one of India’s most-celebrated yoga gurus and an outspoken critic of Western capitalism, has built a consumer-goods empire using his fame to peddle an ever-expanding portfolio of products based on traditional Indian medicine. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., the company he founded in 2006 near his ashram on the Ganges in this Hindu holy city, has blossomed into one of India’s biggest brands by making creams, cleansers and supplements infused with centuries-old Ayurvedic remedies.

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly

On Monday, the majority of grade 12 pupils will write their last paper, English home language and English first additional language paper three.

Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report
Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report

The minority rights lobby group a has applied to the Western Cape High Court to halt the Constitutional review committee’s report from being passed on to Parliament for debate.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us