BRICS Report: Russia

19 April 2016 10:57 AM

Oil talks in Qatar fail, Russia's currency slumps again. Oil prices slumped nearly 4 percent after a weekend meeting of oil-producing nations failed to result in an agreement to curb production. A law enforcement agency wants to close down a Moscow library. Moscow authorities have cancelled an order that would have seen the closure of close down a Moscow library. A kidnapping in Moscow involving a Bentley turns out to be a prank. A group of young men suspected of kidnapping a woman in the trunk of her Bentley Continental (an expensive luxury car) in the center of Moscow in broad daylight have told police the whole thing was a hoax “to test the vigilance of the capital's inhabitants.