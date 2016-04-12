The BRICS Report

BRICS REPORT – Brazil


New allegations inflame political scandal in Brazil A Brazilian judge with a reputation for crusading against corrupt politicians rocked Brazil on Wednesday – at the end of a day that had already seen a jaw-dropping series of political twists and turns – by releasing audio of a tapped phone call between President Dilma Rousseff and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Roger Agnelli, the Brazilian banker who turned Vale into one of the world’s biggest mining companies, has died in a plane crash. He was 56. Agnelli, his wife and two children were among seven killed when his Comp Air 9 turboprop monoplane slammed into two homes around 3:20pm local time (18.20 GMT) on Saturday, minutes after taking off from an airport in northern São Paulo, an aviation official told Reuters. Brazil has decided to place thousands of floating solar panels on a reservoir that was created by one of the country’s most notorious dams. The renewable power project, which is located deep in the Amazon rainforest, could eventually generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s technology could be replicated in other parts of the world with hydroelectric projects that are under-utilized. Authorities in Brazil have faced numerous roadblocks in the run up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the poor sale of tickets could be one of the biggest challenges for the South American country. With just four months remaining for the mega sporting event, only half of the available tickets have been sold so far.

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'

Residents have also complained about long queues and the attitudes of South Africa Social Security Agency officials.
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'

The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us