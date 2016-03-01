BRICS-India

1 March 2016 10:14 AM

Two Indian students accused of sedition for helping organise a protest at Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have handed themselves into police. Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were among several wanted by police. The arrest of JNU student union head Kanhaiya Kumar earlier this month led to protests and clashes across India. India's government has unveiled a budget aimed at boosting farm growth and appealing to the rural poor. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he planned to double the income of struggling farmers in the next five years. Having overtaken China as the world's fastest-growing economy, India is seen as a bright spot in the global economy. Open defecation is a serious problem in India. The percentage of population practising open defecation in southern Asia was 34 percent in 2015. However, without taking India in this calculation, the same number, i.e., southern Asia minus India drastically drops down to eight percent.