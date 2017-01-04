Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM

Mozambique's Renamo opposition party said on Tuesday it had extended a ceasefire by two months to allow talks with President Filipe Nyusi's government, raising hopes for a nascent peace process. Both sides have clashed sporadically since Renamo challenged the results of the southern African nation's 2014 elections. Nigeria's government rolls out new scheme to give monthly payments to one million of the poorest The Federal Government has announced that it has started payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to one million of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP). This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande on Monday. Morocco's central bank has approved five requests to open Islamic banks in the country Morocco's central bank has approved five requests to open Islamic banks in the country and allowed three French banks to sell Islamic products, it said on Monday. Islamic banks and insurers are setting up in Morocco after new legislation allowed them into the market, and the central bank has set up a central sharia board with a body of Islamic scholars to oversee the new sector.