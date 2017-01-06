Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM

A group of Ugandan lawmakers have sent a petition to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ask for an investigation into possible atrocities by security forces when they clashed with a tribal militia late last year. According to an official toll, 62 people were killed in November when a combined force of soldiers and police officers clashed with a tribal leader's guards in the Rwenzori region near Uganda's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thousands of political prisoners in Ethiopia is pardoned in the restive Oromia region Ten thousand prisoners have been pardoned in the restive Oromia region of Ethiopia, the state broadcaster EBC reported on Wednesday evening. The pardon came amid a State of Emergency in the country that has led to the arrest of several thousands of others across the nation. Strike by Kenya doctors continues despite President Uhuru Kenyatta's offer to increase salaries by over 40% Striking doctors are yet to go back to work even after being offered an enhanced pay package that would cost the Treasury an additional Sh4 billion every year. In the meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Mombasa, it was agreed that the entry point of doctors would be enhanced from Job Group L to M, and gross salaries raised to Sh196,000 from the current Sh140,244.