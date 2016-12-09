Ghana President and the main Opposition leader Neck And Neck as Ballots Counted and main parties claim their candidates are winning.Zimbabwe Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa delivers 2016 with the fiscal budget deficit to widen to $1.18 billion, nearly eight times more than it forecast a year ago.The African Union, is organising the first ever debate on leadership bringing together the 5 main candidates running for the Presidency of the African Union African Union.
Ghana Opposition Leader Ahead in Election as Ballots Are Counted
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
21 December 2016 11:28 AM