Ghana Opposition Leader Ahead in Election as Ballots Are Counted

9 December 2016 8:25 AM

Ghana President and the main Opposition leader Neck And Neck as Ballots Counted and main parties claim their candidates are winning.Zimbabwe Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa delivers 2016 with the fiscal budget deficit to widen to $1.18 billion, nearly eight times more than it forecast a year ago.The African Union, is organising the first ever debate on leadership bringing together the 5 main candidates running for the Presidency of the African Union African Union.