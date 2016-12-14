Soldiers remain following Jammeh’s electoral loss

14 December 2016 8:47 AM

Soldiers remained in the streets as Gambians worried about unrest, a stark contrast to days of celebration in the streets after President Yayah Jammeh's electoral loss. The head of the West African regional bloc, Marcel Alain de Souza, told French radio RFI that military intervention could be considered if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down. The bloc has warned that the tiny nation of 1.9 million could be plunged into violence if he doesn't respect a peaceful transition.