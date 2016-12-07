Mugabe’s disappointing State of the Nation

7 December 2016 8:46 AM

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers lackluster and disappointing ting State of the Nation. The triple whammy of corruption, mismanagement and incompetence is demoralising an entire nation and worsening the suffocating sense of paralysis that has come to define the Zimbabwean personality. But this is hardly surprising — a tired leadership cannot have new ideas and inspire a deflated citizenry.