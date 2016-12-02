The Africa Report

Update on Gambia election and internet shutdown


  Yahya Jammeh, the long-ruling autocrat of Gambia, rushed through an internet blackout hours before voting booths opened for the presidential election on Thursday, sources told BuzzFeed News. On Wednesday night, as Gambians began sharing advice on how to get around an internet ban, web access and international phone lines were completely shut down in the West African country.

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM
DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

2 January 2017 11:09 AM
Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

29 December 2016 8:39 AM
DRC political instability persists

28 December 2016 10:35 AM
AfricaReport

23 December 2016 8:26 AM
Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

21 December 2016 11:28 AM
WC Economic Opportunities & Tourism Dept to seek report on capsized boat
WC Economic Opportunities & Tourism Dept to seek report on capsized boat

The catamaran went under with five British tourists and three crew members on board during a cruise on Monday.

War of words erupts between Public Works Minister & Scopa over CFO post
War of words erupts between Public Works Minister & Scopa over CFO post

Scopa’s investigation into the appointment of Boitumelo Cox Mokgoro has been suspended due to procedural flaws in how it handled a report on the matter by the Public Service Commission.

Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan
Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan

The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.
