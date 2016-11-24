Morocco quits Africa-Arab summit in Equatorial Guinea

24 November 2016 8:29 AM

Morocco has quit the fourth Africa-Arab World Summit in Equatorial Guinea in protest against the presence of a delegation from the Polisario Front, a group seeking the independence of Western Sahara. The Moroccan delegation made the decision to walk out of the summit in Malabo on Wednesday to protest "the presence of the emblem of a puppet entity in the meeting rooms," the Moroccan news agency MAP quoted Morocco's Foreign Ministry as saying.