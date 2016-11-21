Mozambican authorities have opened an investigation to probe into what caused the tragic fuel tanker accident as the nation mourns tragedy

21 November 2016 8:53 AM

Authorities in Mozambique started investigations on Friday into whether locals were illegally taking petrol from a tanker that exploded killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100. Officials had originally put the death toll at 73 following the massive blast on Thursday in Tete province in the country's remote western region near Malawi. By Friday, officials had counted 60 bodies in mortuaries as recovery efforts continued. In the accident, 108 people were injured, 96 of whom are still being kept in for treatment at Tete Provincial Hospital," government spokesman Mouzinho Saide said at a press conference in Maputo.