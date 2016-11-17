Kenya delays Dadaab refugee camp closure by six months

17 November 2016 8:32 AM

Kenyan government has extended the deadline for closing the Dadaab refugee complex in what it said was the “delicate security situation in Somalia.” Kenya says it will delay by six months the closure of the Dadaab refugee camp, the world's largest, after calls by the UN and aid groups to postpone it on humanitarian grounds. Dadaab, currently home to an estimated 350,000, was opened in 1991 as a temporary shelter for people fleeing civil war in neighbouring Somalia. Yet, prolonged violence and insecurity turned it over the years into a sprawling tent city.