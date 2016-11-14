U.N. Security Council presses for peaceful Congo transition on trip

A UN Security Council delegation is in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has called for a “peaceful transition” to a “peaceful election” in a country divided over the postponement of the upcoming presidential election. The visit by diplomats from countries on the council on Saturday and Sunday aimed to break the deadlock over whether Kabila should step down before an election which, thanks to slow voter registration, has been delayed until at least April 2018.
