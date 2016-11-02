Ethiopia names technocrats, new ministers in reform government

2 November 2016 12:15 PM

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn swore in a group of technocrats and new finance and foreign ministers in a reshuffle meant to respond to grievances behind six months of violent protests. The reshuffle swapped out half of his 30-member cabinet and brought in technocrats to take over important portfolios including trade, health, water and electricity, farming and the environment.