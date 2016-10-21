The Ethiopian authorities said detained more than 1,600 people under the state of emergency and claims they have protests under control?

21 October 2016 9:15 AM

At least 500 people have died in clashes with security forces over the last 11 months. Authorities in Ethiopia have detained more than 1600 people under state of emergency measures, which were imposed on October 9 in the wake of massive anti-government protests. Authorities in Ethiopia have detained more than 1600 people under state of emergency measures, which were imposed on October 9 in the wake of massive anti-government protests.