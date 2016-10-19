The International Criminal Court concerned over the decision by Burundi to withdraw from the court.

19 October 2016 8:30 AM

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed concerns over the decision by Burundi to withdraw from the court. According to the ICC president in a terse statement released on Tuesday, ‘‘The withdrawal from the Statute by a State Party would represent a setback in the fight against impunity and the efforts towards the objective of universality of the Statute,’‘ H.E. Sidiki Kaba said in a statement.