Boko Haram releases 21 Chibok girls to Nigerian government

Two and a half years after nearly 300 girls were kidnapped from a school in north-eastern Nigeria, the government said on Thursday that 21 of them had been freed, the biggest breakthrough in an ordeal that has shocked the world and laid bare the deadly instability gripping large parts of the country.
