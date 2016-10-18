.News from South Sudan indicates that Heavy fighting around the town of Malakal in South Sudan killed dozens of people according to a military spokesman said they would try to seize control of the town. The rebels had attacked government positions on Friday night but the military had held their ground, army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said.
Fighting around South Sudan town of Malakal kills 56
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM