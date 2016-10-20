ICC finds former DRC vice president guilty of bribing witnesses

20 October 2016 8:35 AM

A former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president was found guilty of bribing witnesses for an International Criminal Court trial that led to his imprisonment for war crimes committed by fighters he commanded. Jean Pierre Bemba has been found guilty of bribing witnesses at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Jean Pierre Bemba and his legal team used secret phones and coded language to instruct witnesses in exchange for cash, promises of relocation, computers and other bribes, the court found.