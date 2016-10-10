Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn declares state of emergency to restore order

10 October 2016 8:29 AM

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency on Sunday, saying months of unrest threatened the nation's stability. The government says the death toll is inflated. "A state of emergency has been declared because the situation posed a threat against the people of the country," Hailemariam said on state-run television. Malawi's exiled former President, Joyce Banda says she is ready to return to power in the next election. Malawi' s Pres Mutharika have been out of country for weeks triggering all sorts of rumours in country.