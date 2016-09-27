Pope Francis II meets with president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila

27 September 2016 8:54 AM

Pope Francis II on Monday met with president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila at the Vatican during a private audience. ‘‘Particular attention was paid to the serious challenges posed by the current political situation and the recent clashes that occured in the capital,’‘ a statement from the Vatican said. The Vatican statement reiterated the need for different political actors and civil society groups to ensure that a peaceful dialogue is used to achieve stability and peace in the country.