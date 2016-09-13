President Hage Geingob says he has been requested to mediate in the ongoing political unrest in the central African country, Gabon after that country's opposition leader, Jean Ping, petitioned the courts to recount last month's presidential election results.
Gabon : Namibian President, Hage Geingob appointed as mediator in Gabon crisis as Concourt has until a week to rule on Election re-count case
