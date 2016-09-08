Zim ban protests continue in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that a two-week ban by police on protests was illegal, saying it would suspend it for a week after a challenge by political activists who had said the move violated their rights. Police in the southern African nation issued an official notice last Thursday prohibiting all demonstrations in the capital Harare after anti-government protests descended into some of the worst violence seen in two decades.
