The Zim government has unveiled an action plan targeted at combating human trafficking, amid concerns that more women that are Zimbabwean could be trapped in the Middle East. This comes as 101 Zimbabwean women who had been trafficked to the Arab country of Kuwait were recently repatriated back to home.
Zim acts on human trafficking
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM