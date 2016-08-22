DRC Update- Electoral Commission announces it will not be ready to run the election this year

22 August 2016 8:36 AM

A Canadian company has come under fire for questioning the gender of both 800m stars. Rafal Wegiel, the owner of Fashion Calgary, was forced to deleted tweets he had posted on his company’s account which he said he hoped would spark a conversation. The tweets questioned the gender of Semenya and Wambui, who are both gearing up to participate in the 800m final taking place at 2.15am on Sunday SA time.