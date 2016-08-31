Gabonese residents in the capital of Libreville are stockpiling food for fear of post-election violence. Both main candidates have claimed victory and alleged irregularities by their rivals. European Union (EU) observers declared Saturday’s poll to have lacked transparency.
Gabonese stockpile food amid fears of post-election violence
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM