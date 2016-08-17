Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola began one of the biggest ever emergency vaccination campaigns in Africa this week, working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb a yellow fever epidemic that has killed hundreds this year. Health officials expect to vaccinate 14 million people over the next 10 days including some 8.5 million in the densely populated Congolese capital, Kinshasa, where the disease's presence has sparked fears of a far wider spread.
Yellow Fever spreading in Angola and DRC
