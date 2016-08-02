Mogae calls on international community to prevent second civil war in South Sudan

Former Botswana President and African Union (AU) peace envoy to South Sudan Festus Mogae says the international community should remain engaged in South Sudan to prevent the collapse of the fragile peace process amid indications of a relapse to full-blown civil war.
