Crystal Orderson on the UN Ethiopia to allow international observers. Also Monique Mukuna Mutombo is the lone woman in the race to replace Joseph Kabila in the DRC, and Nigeria has requested the AU to declare corruption a crime against humanity.
UN demands Ethiopia admit observers amid reports dozens killed in protests
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
21 December 2016 11:28 AM