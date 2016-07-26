The South Sudanese opposition has deposed its leader and the country's vice-president RiekMachar. A section of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) appointed minister of mining and SPLM-IO chief negotiator Taban Deng Gai as the acting vice-president, at least until Machar returns to the capital Juba.
Riek Machar replaced as South Sudan vice-president
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM