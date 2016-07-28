The president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing calls to resign after it emerged that she may have received financial rewards said to be in millions of dollars to ensure the indictment of Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, reports the London Evening Post.
ICC boss accused of receiving bribe to fix Bashir
