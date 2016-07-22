The Africa Report

Kikwete and ex-UK PM Blair to mediate in Mozambique's political crisis


Retired Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete and British Prime Minister Tony Blair have agreed to mediate the Mozambican political crisis.

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM
DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

2 January 2017 11:09 AM
Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

29 December 2016 8:39 AM
DRC political instability persists

28 December 2016 10:35 AM
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

21 December 2016 11:28 AM
