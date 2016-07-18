Late Friday afternoon a Nehanda Radio source claimed Mawarire had fled Zimbabwe after a failed abduction on Thursday and that he has already arranged to claim asylum in the United States. “He is already in South Africa as we speak and headed to the United States where he is expected to be successfully granted political asylum, the source said.
#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire confirms leaving Zimbabwe…says will be back
