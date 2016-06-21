The operation took place at dawn at the Hotel Arrahona in Sabadelle, Catalonia, where a group of athletes coached by the suspect resided, AFPreports. Representatives of the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency were sent to the scene to conduct doping checks on some athletes. In Somaliland, parents are trying to dissuade their children from dangerous and illegal migration to Europe by buying them second-hand cars that can be operated as taxis. These cabs, now ubiquitous in Hargeisa, the capital of the self-declared state in Somalia, have become known as hooyo ha tahriibin, which translates roughly as a mother pleading “my son, do not tahriib.” The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) continues the campaign against any form of sexual exploitation through different media, both print and electronic, as well as social gatherings to sensitise people. As tourism reaches its climax this season, it is important to continue the campaign for eradication of any form of sex tourism, being child sex tourism or sexual exploitation in the industry or in society in general.
Somali athletics coach arrested during anti-doping raid in Spain
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
21 December 2016 11:28 AM