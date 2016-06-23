Libyan forces, fighting Islamic State in its stronghold of Sirte, said on Wednesday that 36 of their men had been killed and nearly 150 wounded in the previous day's clashes, one of the heaviest tolls in their month-long campaign.
The Battle for Sirte.
