Dozens of Ugandan officers arrested over plot to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni.

13 June 2016 9:25 AM

Dozens of military officers, including some senior ones, have been arrested over an alleged plot to overthrow long-time President Yoweri Museveni, a Ugandan military official said Sunday. More officers are being arrested over alleged acts of subversion following the detention Saturday of a colonel with the country's air forces, military spokesman Lt. Col. Paddy Ankunda told The Associated Press. Ankunda said the officers have suspected links to an opposition lawmaker, Michael Kabaziguruka, who is being questioned by the police over similar allegations.