Cashew nuts are getting rarer and more expensive.

3 June 2016 11:05 AM

Apprehension of lower kernel availability through 2016 due to a shorter crop and slower movement through the supply pipeline led to a rally in the price of raw nuts, Pankaj Sampat of Mumbai-based Samsons Trading said. Import duty of 10% on raw nuts by the Centre also led to prices moving up from middle of March as the duty adds to cost of doing business, he added.For the past week, several dozen men have circled a site in Nairobi National Park, unloading elephant tusks from shipping containers -- many of them so big it takes two men to carry one tusk -- and building them into towers of ivory up to 10 feet tall and 20 feet across.