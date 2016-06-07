The Africa Report

Five peacekeepers arrested in Somalia


Five soldiers with the African Union mission in Somalia and 10 Somalis have been arrested for selling military equipment, police say.

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM
DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

2 January 2017 11:09 AM
Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

29 December 2016 8:39 AM
DRC political instability persists

DRC political instability persists

28 December 2016 10:35 AM
AfricaReport

AfricaReport

23 December 2016 8:26 AM
Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

21 December 2016 11:28 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'

Residents have also complained about long queues and the attitudes of South Africa Social Security Agency officials.
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'

The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us