Life expectancy increases globally but Africa still trails

20 May 2016 10:06 AM

Life expectancy worldwide has increased by about five years in the last 15 years, the World Health Organisation has revealed. The rise is the fastest seen since the 1960s with the biggest increase seen in Africa, according to today's report. This is the due to improvements in health care for children and the better availability of medicines, including those for malaria and AIDS. Tough new laws on smoking and tobacco sales have come into force in Uganda.