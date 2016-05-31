Nigerian forces split between fighting oil militants and Boko Haram

31 May 2016 9:00 AM

Nigerian security forces clashed with oil militants and Biafran secessionists in separate bloody confrontations Monday that killed at least 20 civilians and two police officers, officials and witnesses. The violence erupted in Nigeria's restive south as the military mounted an offensive in the oil rich south-central Niger Delta and separatists protested in the southeast.The Ijaw Youth Council, a community group, accused soldiers of firing Saturday night on a speedboat trying to evacuate civilians wounded in a military siege of Oporoza, a town reachable only by water or air.