Obiang Nguema expected to win yesterday’s election in Equatorial Guinea.

Citizens of Equatorial Guinea are heading to the polls in a vote expected to hand Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the incumbent president and Africa's longest serving leader, another seven-year term in office. The country's opposition leaders and international civil society groups have already dismissed Sunday's vote as not credible. Obiang, 73, faces six mostly unknown opponents, with most of the opposition boycotting the poll. Election results will start to come in after the polls close at 9pm local time and final results are expected on Monday.
