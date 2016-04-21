Kenya prepares to burn 106 tons of ivory and rhino horn.

21 April 2016 11:58 AM

Wednesday started stacking 105 tons of ivory and 1 ton of rhino horns to make 12 towers which are to be torched at the end of the month to encourage global efforts to help stop poaching of elephant and rhino. Under a grey sky and amid mud from rains the night before, media and conservationists gathered to witness the unloading of 11 shipping containers full of ivory transported from stockpiles around Kenya. Workers carried the tusks through the mud onto around 12 metal structures built specifically for burning the ivory and other confiscated endangered materials such as the skins of colobus monkeys, rhino horn, and wood from African sandalwood trees.