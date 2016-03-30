Tunisia youth unemployment a "serious problem", says UN Chief

30 March 2016 9:59 AM

UN Secretary-General says Youth unemployment in Tunisia presents a serious problem. Ban Ki-moon and the World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim, are on the last leg of a four-country tour of the Middle Eastern region that includes Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. French naval forces patrolling the northern Indian Ocean have seized a ship full of weapons they say was heading towards Somalia. Hundreds of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank weapons were found. For the second time in six months Egyptian airport security is under scrutiny after a man claiming to be wearing an explosives belt hijacked a plane shortly after it took off from Alexandria airport.