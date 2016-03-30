UN Secretary-General says Youth unemployment in Tunisia presents a serious problem. Ban Ki-moon and the World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim, are on the last leg of a four-country tour of the Middle Eastern region that includes Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. French naval forces patrolling the northern Indian Ocean have seized a ship full of weapons they say was heading towards Somalia. Hundreds of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank weapons were found. For the second time in six months Egyptian airport security is under scrutiny after a man claiming to be wearing an explosives belt hijacked a plane shortly after it took off from Alexandria airport.
Tunisia youth unemployment a "serious problem", says UN Chief
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM