Around 150 members of terror group Al-Shabaab have been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Somalia as they were preparing to launch an attack, Pentagon chiefs confirmed. American drones and manned aircraft dropped bombs and launched Hellfire missiles on the Raso Camp, an Al-Shabaab training facility 120 miles north of the Somalian capital Mogadishu.
U.S. drone strike kills 150 members of terror group Al-Shabaab as they were preparing for a 'large-scale attack'
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM