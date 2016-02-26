Kenyans are experts at stealing and hurling insults, the President has said, adding they perpetuate hatred despite being in a good country. Uhuru Kenyatta further said his people are doing little to stop corruption in the government and the private sector.
Kenyans are experts at stealing, hurling insults, Uhuru says in Israel
