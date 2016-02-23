‘Good Morning America’ to Live-Stream VR African Safari Coverage

23 February 2016 11:09 AM

ABC’s “Good Morning America” is tapping into virtual-reality technology for “GMA on Safari,” an immersive VR experience that it will air live from Africa. The morning talk show will broadcast live on ABC from 7-9 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, with “GMA” news anchor Amy Robach reporting from Tanzania, Africa, about the encroaching threat of poachers on the region’s endangered animals.