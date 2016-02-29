Morocco has suspended relations with the European Union following December's decision by the European Court of Justice to annul an EU-Morocco trade deal. The court ruled that as the deal affected the disputed territory of Western Sahara it was not valid. The court case was brought by the Polisario Front which campaigns for independence for Western Sahara.
Morocco suspends relations with European Union
