Presidential candidates hold first live TV debate as Museveni stays away

A cocktail of promises on a better Uganda, clashing views on how to achieve the Ugandan dream and flowery policies coloured with public excitement underpinned Uganda’s first ever live presidential debate on Friday night with President Museveni shunning the stage for his opponents. The debate that kicked off an hour past the scheduled time of 7pm, attracted at least 1,000 invited guests drawn across the country’s diverse social and political shades with non-invited guests gate-crashing the Kampala Serena Conference Hall and being led away by security operatives.
