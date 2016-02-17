Senegal President Says He Will Serve Full 7-Year Term

17 February 2016 11:33 AM

Senegal's president says he will complete his seven-year term in office after the constitutional council rejected his suggested revision to limit it to five years. President Macky Sall on Tuesday said he will stay in power until 2019. During his 2012 campaign, Sall said he would reduce presidential term limits if elected. Last year he said a referendum would be held on whether to shorten the term from seven to five years. The move stands in marked contrast to other African leaders pushing to eliminate or extend term limits.